Madhya Pradesh: Coronavirus infiltrates Vidhan Sabha secretariat, sanitation worker tests positive

After Raj Bhavan, Mantralaya and Satpura, coronavirus has now infiltrated Vidhan Sabha Secretariat too. On Tuesday, a staff tested positive for the virus. Besides, 500 employees of State Bank of India (SBI) Local Head Office (LHO) at Hoshangabad Road were evacuated after a sanitation staff's sample returned positive.

Employees of Vidhan Sabha secretariat and Raj Bhavan were among the 43 who tested positive on Tuesday. Following the test report, other staff has been quarantined.

As preparations for Rajya Sabha polls scheduled on June 19 is in full swing, Vidhan Sabha building is being sanitized and fumigated. Infected staff's wife is a nurse in JP Hospital and has already tested COVID positive.

Meanwhile, number of infected Raj Bhavan employees went up to 11 with one more sample returning positive on Tuesday.

Besides, 500 bank employees of State Bank of India (SBI) Local Head Office (LHO), Hoshangabad Road, were evacuated after a sanitation staff came positive. Building has been sanitized.The LHO will resume normal functioning from Wednesday.

SBI Employees Cooperative Credit Society general secretary Arun Bagholiwal said, "We came to know that a sanitation staff has tested corona positive. Nearly 500 bank employees of LHO and bank's branch, which is in tortoise shape and located in the same premises, have been evacuated. Entire building has been sanitized and from Wednesday, there will be normal working."

Apart from them, five tested positive in Safia College, while cases six were reported from Ashoka Garden. Two nursing staff, an x-ray technician and a ward boy of Green City Hospital too tested positive. Positive cases were also reported from Tilajamalpura, Ashoka Garden, Jatkhedi, Kaji Camp and Barkhedi.

CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said, "Today, 43 came positive today. We are focusing on hotspots. Positive cases are being reported from new areas too and we are looking into it. We have implemented multi-pronged strategy to curb spread of corona infections."