Madhya Pradesh corona death toll rises to 137, positive cases 2652

Madhya Pradesh recorded 137 deaths and 2652 positive cases till Thursday. Still 9269 samples’ results are awaited in state.

In all 482 have been cured and discharged from different hospitals and 54 are still in critical condition.

Indore recorded 68 deaths and 1486 positive cases till Thursday while Bhopal’s total death toll rose to 15 with more death and the positive cases reached to 531.

Ujjain recorded 24 deaths and 134 positive cases while Jabalpur recorded 85 positive case, Khargone recorded 70 positive cases and seven deaths till date.

Dhar recorded 48 positive cases, Raisen 55, Khandwa 46, Hoshangabad 35, Badwani 26, Dewas 24, Ratlam 14, Morena and Vidisha recorded 13 each positive cases.

Agar-Malwa recorded 12 positive cases while Mandsaur nen, Shajapur six. Sagar and Chhindwara five each, Gwalior and Sheopur four each, Alirajpur, Rewa and Shahdol three each, Shivpuri and Tikamgarh recorded two each positive cases. Five districts - Betul, Dindori, Harda, Burhanpur and Ashok Nagar recorded one each positive case till date.

Anuppur has become infected and two positive cases have been reported. Administration has swung into action to trace out the contact history.

In Raisen, two more children have been tested positive. The entire family members have been tested positive and undergoing medical treatment.

As per health department, there are 664 containment areas in the state. More focus has been given on hotspots and 2668 survey teams have been pressed into services.

So far, 41712 samples were sent for testing while 29816 samples are negative. So far, results of 9269 samples are still waited.