Madhya Pradesh: Corona cases rise marginally, 891 test positive in single-day

Madhya Pradesh continued to register nominal rise in corona cases. On Sunday as 891 more people were tested for the infection taking the tally to 1,77,359 and the positivity rate to 3.1 per cent. With 11 more succumbing to infection on the day, the toll in the state has gone to 3028.

The active case figure in state stands at 7929, while 988 people were reported to have been discharged from the hospital on the day. The number of recoveries stands at 1,66,403.. Two hundred and forty six samples have been rejected with 28520 samples sent for the testing.

Many districts are seeing a surge in coronavirus cases this includes Rewa and Ratlam, which reported 28 positive cases each on Sunday. As many as 26 new cases surfaced each in Rajgarh and Sagar. Similarly, Balaghat reported 21 and Singrauli 17, Sidhi 18, Guna 14, Harda 16 and Sehore, Mandsaur and Raisen reported 12 positives each.

Major cities like Indore reported 89 positive cases, the coron caseload stands at 34617 and toll 694. Jabalpur reported 29 positives taking the tally to 13029 while 91 new cases have surfaced in Gwalior.