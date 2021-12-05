Madhya Pradesh: Cop who probed marijuana supply through Amazon made to sit in palanquin

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh who was recently transferred to Police Headquarters in Bhopal, was given a warm farewell on Saturday night. He was requested to sit in a palanquin, which the police officers carried on their shoulders. Its video went viral on social media. Manoj Singh, a 2009 batch IPS officer, has been transferred as an assistant inspector general of police to PHQ in Bhopal.

According to reports, the police officials in Bhind district organised a farewell party for Singh at a restaurant situated on outskirts of Bhind on late Saturday night. Besides police officials, locals including journalists were also invited.

As Singh reached the venue, police officials made him sit in a palanquin. They took the palanquin on their shoulders to the dias. Newly appointed SP Bhind Shailendra Singh was present at the farewell function.

Though the state government, in its order, said that it was an administrative transfer, the Confederation of All India Traders raised questions on Singhís transfer and alleged that online shopping giant Amazon was behind the sudden transfer, as Singh was about to take stern action against the company.

Singh was investigating the marijuana smuggling case involving online shopping website Amazon.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 11:15 PM IST