Madhya Pradesh connect: Former woman bandit to contest panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh

Salim later married her and lived with her in the ravines of Chambal till he was killed in an encounter with police in 2006.



"I am back and want to help the weaker sections. I am teaching young girls how to stitch and want them to be self-reliant. If people help me win this election, I will work and fight for them. Everyone knows that I have been a victim of circumstances," she told reporters.



Surekha is hopeful of her electoral prospects. "There are others like me - Phoolan Devi, for instance-who joined politics and have worked for the people," she said.Surekha said she had already started canvassing and is getting good support from locals.



Similarly, another female bandit, Seema Parihar, also was inclined towards politics but could not achieve much.



Seema supported the Shiv Sena in the 2002 UP assembly elections in 2002 and the joined the Indian Justice Party in 2006. Two years later, she moved to the Lok Janshakti Party and is now working as a conservationist in her home town.

