Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLAs allege sewage water polluting river Narmada, minister along with the MLAs to inspect river

Bhopal: Denying the claims of the Congress MLAs that untreated sewage water is being flown into river Narmada in Jabalpur, the urban development minister said that he along with Congress legislators would plan a visit to the site and check the reality.

The minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur was replying to the Call Attention motion raised by the Congress MLAs including Lakhan Ghanghoria, Sanjay Yadav and Omkar Singh Markam on the untreated sewage water being flown into the river. The untreated water is polluting the river and this has also hurt the religious sentiments of the people, the legislators said.

Minister informed the House that sewerage water treatment plants are set up on the banks of the river and water is released into the river only after being treated.

Not buying the minister’s claim, the MLAs told the minister not to rely on information shared by the government officers as in reality dirty water is being flown into the river.

The minister then told the MLAs that they all shall plan a visit to the riverside and check themselves if river Narmada is getting polluted of the untreated sewage water.