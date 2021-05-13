Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA booked for sharing a 'fake' video exposing mismanagement of a hospital

Bhopal/Vidisha: Congress MLA from Vidisha constituency has been booked for allegedly circulating a ‘fake’ video exposing mismanagement of Vidisha Medical College on social media.

Shashank Bhargava had shared a video on a WhatsApp group and also on his Facebook timeline. While sharing the video Bhargava claimed to have exposed the mismanagement in dealing with covid-19 patient at Vidisha medical college.

Following a complaint by some BJP leaders, a case has been registered at Civil Line Police station of the district.

One of the complainants, Surendra Singh Chouhan, who is a post-bearer of district unit of BJP in Vidisha, said that MLA had deliberately posted the video in a social media group and also on his Facebook timeline to malign the image of Vidisha district. He said the MLA claimed to expose the mismanagement at Covid-19 ward of Vidisha Medical College through a fake video which was captured outside the state.

“When we checked, we found that the video didn’t belong to Vidisha Medical College. It is very irresponsible behavior by an elected public representative of the district. He only maligned the image of the medical college, but also damaged the image of the entire Vidisha district,” Chouhan told journalists.

Confirming the development, home minister of Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra said, “Police have very clear instruction to take strict actions against people found in rumour mongering.”

While talking to journalists in Bhopal, Mishra said a proper investigation was done into the complaint against MLA Shashank Bhargava and action was taken on the basis of the police investigation.

However, Bhargava could not be contacted even after repeated attempts by Free Press Journal.