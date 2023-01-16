Madhya Pradesh: Congress coordination Samiti meet held in Narmadapuram

Representative Image | PTI

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the coordinating Samiti of the Congress was held in Narmadapuram. Various religious leaders were honoured at the meeting.

President of the District Congress Committee Satyendra Faujdar said that the Congress was working in the district.

He also threw light on the work the party had done in the past three years. Faujdar further said that in the next assembly elections all four legislators would be from the Congress and all party men would work for it.

BJP leaders joining Congress will not be given tickets as happened last year, he said.

Party’s state in-charge Jaiprakash Agarwal said that the Congress had fought against the British and Rahul Gandhi belongs to the family whose members have laid down their lives for the country.

Co-in-charge of the party in the state CP Mittal said that the party men were working together, and the Congress would form the government.

Social worker Neerja Faujdar presented a photograph of Narmada to Agarwal.