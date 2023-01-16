Indore: Over 270 rose varieties displayed in 3-day exhibition

FP Photo | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the last day of the Rose exhibition organised by Malwa Rose Society, on Sunday, huge footfalls were recorded at the Gandhi Hall. The exhibition had over 270 varieties of roses on display and a large number of them grabbed the eyeballs. The exhibition was open for general public and there was no entry charge. People had thronged the venue with friends and families to have a glimpse of the seasonal flowers.

Malwa Rose Society and the Horticulture Department of the state government organised the exhibition. This was the 35th edition of the Malwa Rose Society exhibition. The exhibition included about three thousand roses of 270 species, which attracted attention due to their colour, fragrance and shape.

Different species of roses included in the exhibition were divided into four categories. Hundreds of varieties of roses including Queen Mary, Tiara, Borabora, Marble were seen here.

The categories were, hybrid tree - It has one rose flower on one branch; floribanda - In this, the number of branches and flowers is more, and the size is slightly smaller; polyencha - many flowers appear on a single branch and miniature - the rose plant is one and a half to two feet high, the number of flowers is more but the size is smaller.

