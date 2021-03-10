Madhya Pradesh: Cong to observe Loktantra Samman Diwas on March 20, the day former chief minister Kamal Nath resigned from the post last year

Bhopal: Congress is going to observe Loktantra Samman Diwas on March 20, the day the former chief minister Kamal Nath resigned from the post last year.

The party state vice president and general secretary, Chandra Prabash Shekhar, addressing the media on Wednesday said that the party will take out Tiranga Yatra at every district headquarters on March 20. On the day the party leaders will read out the preamble of the Constitution and distribute its copies. The party leaders will garland the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B R Ambedkar. A video message of PCC chief Kamal Nath will be telecast live at the headquarters.

Congress came to power in the state after a gap of 15 years but the BJP toppled the government allegedly using money power, said Shekhar.

“The BJP insulted the democracy by toppling the elected government and Nath, holding the high level moral values and for the cause of democracy, tendered his resignation,” he added.

The Congress government had fulfilled the promises it had made in its Vachan Patra. Farmers’ loan waiver, building cowsheds, 27 per cent quota for OBC, hike in old age pension, Ram Van Gaman Path, extension of Mahakal temple, Omkarshwar temple, Sita Mata temple and many others such promises were honoured by the Congress government, said Shekhar.