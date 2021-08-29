Madhya Pradesh: Company employee robbed of Rs 4 lakh, two arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 53-year-old man was allegedly robbed of Rs 4 lakh by three bike borne men in the Sukhisewania on Saturday night. Two of the victim’s associates were also found to be involved in the crime, said police.

He was returning after selling products of his company in Vidisha in a pick-up vehicle along with two other employees of the firm. The two other employees have been booked for their involvement in the crime.

The complainant Ramgopal Yadav is a resident of Indira Nagar in Teela Jamapura area and works with a firm engaged in supply of pipe fitting materials. He was returning in a pick-up vehicle with the auto driver Faiz and cleaner Saud when the incident occurred.

Police said three accused waylaid their vehicle near Balampur Ghati at about 9 pm. The accused thrashed Yadav, Faiz and Saud, before fleeing with their cash, on a bike.

During police investigation, it came to the fore that Faiz and Saud had informed the accused about their movement and police have booked them for the crime. Police said the accused thrashed the driver and cleaner as they wanted to mislead the investigation team and prove that they were innocent.

The cops have arrested two of the accused involved in the loot along with Faiz and Saud. They were identified as Anna Sarwaiya and Dinesh. Another accused is on the run, said police.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 09:17 PM IST