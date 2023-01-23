Madhya Pradesh: Colonel ends life by hanging himself in officers' mess in Jabalpur, 5-page suicide note found

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A colonel committed suicide by hanging himself in the Army Officers' Mess located at Army's 1st Signal Training Center under police station Cantt, Jabalpur on Sunday late night. The colonel has left a suicide note of five pages.

The suicide note has only sorry-sorry written in it. It is being speculated that this incident may be due to family disputes as he used to live separately from the family. The police have registered the case and started an investigation.

Nishit Khanna - a resident of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Bargi CSP Priyanka Shukla said that 43-year-old Colonel Nishit Khanna is a resident of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Presently he was posted as CE in NTTR of NSTC. His government accommodation is in Officer Enclave, in which the family lives. The wife of the deceased colonel is also posted in the army. The colonel had been staying in the officers' mess located at Sadar since October 25.

Officer did not pick the call

When a senior officer called him several times but the colonel did not pick up the call. Therefore, the senior officer contacted another officer who also stayed in the officer's mess. After which other officers looked through the window in the colonel's room and saw his dead body lying. After this, the military officers and staff who stayed in the mess took him to the Military Hospital for treatment where the doctors declared him dead after preliminary examination.

The body of the colonel was kept in the army hospital by the police. Where post mortem will be done after the relatives reach Jabalpur.

According to the information, the colonel has a wife, a 15-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son.

Police Investigation is on..

The Cantt Police have started investigating the entire matter. The same army officers are also investigating at their level.

However, the concrete reason for the colonel's suicide has not been revealed.

