Madhya Pradesh: Cold wave intensifies with sharp drop in night temperature

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold wave intensified in Madhya Pradesh on Monday with a major drop in night temperature. Mercury continued to take nose dive at various places. Datia freezed at 2.1 degree Celsius after falling to 2.9 degree Celsius while Rajgarh shivered at 2.3 degree Celsius. Gwalior and Nowgong recorded 2.5 degree Celsius each. Khajuraho recorded 3.5 degree Celsius after a drop of 5.5 degree Celsius.

Guna and Umaria recorded 4.4 degree Celsius each while Rewa recorded 4.6 degree Celsius after a drop of 6.6 degree Celsius. Ratlam recorded 5.0 degree Celsius after a drop of 5.0 degree Celsius and Pachmarhi recorded 6.2 degree Celsius. Bhopal recorded 7.0 degree Celsius and Indore recorded 8.8 degree Celsius.

Meteorological department senior officer Ved Pratap Singh attributed the cold wave and sharp drop in temperature to icy wind blowing from the northern belt of the country.

