Madhya Pradesh: CM tears into Kamal Nath, says he cannot be a ‘mama’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken a dig on Kamal Nath for saying that neither he is a tea seller nor mama (maternal uncle). ‘You cannot be a mama as you are a person whose has no respect for women and sisters’, he fumed.

He was interacting with media persons after planting a sapling at Smart Park here on Wednesday. Talking about Kamal Nath’s statement that he does not need MLAs, he said that now age has begun to show its impact on Kamal Nath and he feels pity for him. Kamal Nath loves to be called himself as the future Chief Minister of the state and asserts that he does not need MLAs.

Shedding light on the importance of MLAs, he added that the Constitution has explained the significance of MLAs and Congress knew it well that it is the MLAs who elects the Chief Minister. He added that Kamal Nath could not be a farmer as he had not fulfilled the promise of waiving farmers’ loan. He accused Kamal Nath of doing corporate politics.

‘If Cong forms govt, community emergency response team will be formed’

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that if the Congress forms government in the state, it will form a community emergency response team and will also conduct a safety audit. The ex-CM made the statement on Wednesday.

In the last few years many mishaps were reported in the state. On October 13, 2013 in Ratangarh temple stampede 117 people lost their lives. In Omkarshwar incident, 20 people lost their lives and recently in Indore temple mishap 36 people died. Another incident occurred in Sehore’s Kubershwar Dham, where lakhs of people faced problems and few of them had died.

He added that after forming the government, no matter how many programmes are organised, all will be categorised and a safety audit will be conducted before the programme.