Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to discuss PESA Act at Kundabkajan on Dec 2

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is going to visit a tribal block Bheempur in Betul district on December 2.

He will speak to the residents of the block about the importance of the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act.

According to reports, it had been decided that Chouhan would address the meeting at the district headquarters, but now, the place has been changed.

Now, the event will be held at Kundabkajan in Bheempur development block. Although there is no confirmation from the government, the preparations for the event have begun.

The objective behind organising the event at Kundbakajan is that Chouhan wants to give tip to the tribal people about the benefits of the PESA Act. Besides, the Chief Minister will see the progress of Jan Sewa Abhiyan. Under the campaign, he can also discuss with the villagers about the disposal of applications in Betul district.

The event, which is going to be held in Kundabkajan, is being discussed among political observers in the city. They say that another objective to organise the event in Kundabkajan is to reduce the influence of an organisation named Jay Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) in Bhainsdehi assembly constituency and various places in Bheempur. A supporter of JAYS has won Panchayat election in the area.

Political observers further say that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks worried about the rising influence of the JAYS.

According to inspector general of police Deepika Suri, preparations are on for the Chief Minister’s function to be held on December 2.