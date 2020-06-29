Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Jyotiraditya Scindia, receives a relief cheque worth Rs 30 lakhs

The cabinet expansion may also include Jyotiraditya Scindia and give him a ministerial berth. The Chief Minister will now be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the names of the cabinet members have been sealed on Sunday, when Shivraj met Home Minister Amit Shah. Here, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra has also reached Delhi and the stir has intensified. Initially Mishra was on a two-day tour to Datia and Bhind, but his sudden arrival in Delhi has led to various speculations.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that 22 MLAs who left the Congress and joined BJP have left the party in the honor of former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. Home Minister Gohad was addressing the Vijay Sankalp Sabha in the Krishi Mandi complex. He said that Gohad Hospital in the district will soon be made a 100-bed hospital. 3 new Primary Health Centers will also be opened in Gohad Vidhan Sabha.