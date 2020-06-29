Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Jyotiraditya Scindia, receives a relief cheque worth Rs 30 lakhs

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan met MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday afternoon in New Delhi. According to sources, the two leaders shared words about the extension of the cabinet and its possible means. The way is being cleared for the expansion of the cabinet of the Shivraj government in Madhya Pradesh. It is likely that the expansion of the cabinet may happen on Tuesday. This may fall in the lap of the MLAs who have recently turned saffron.
During the meeting, Scindia also handed over a check of Rs 30 lakhs for Chief Minister Relief Fund to Shivraj Singh Chauhan. The Chief Minister has thanked Scindia on this. He wrote that I thank you for your contribution for the betterment of Madhya Pradesh. Scindia has also informed that he has handed over a check of Rs. 30 lakh to the Chief Minister Relief Fund for the Corona relief work.
The cabinet expansion may also include Jyotiraditya Scindia and give him a ministerial berth. The Chief Minister will now be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the names of the cabinet members have been sealed on Sunday, when Shivraj met Home Minister Amit Shah. Here, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra has also reached Delhi and the stir has intensified. Initially Mishra was on a two-day tour to Datia and Bhind, but his sudden arrival in Delhi has led to various speculations.
Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that 22 MLAs who left the Congress and joined BJP have left the party in the honor of former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. Home Minister Gohad was addressing the Vijay Sankalp Sabha in the Krishi Mandi complex. He said that Gohad Hospital in the district will soon be made a 100-bed hospital. 3 new Primary Health Centers will also be opened in Gohad Vidhan Sabha.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)