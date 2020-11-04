Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan introduces flexi plan for electricity supply for irrigation

In a unique initiative, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced introduction of ‘flexi plan’ for electricity supply for irrigation in state. This would ensure sufficient power supply to farmers according to their convenient time.

The implementation of this scheme will enable farmers to get adequate power as per their convenience, on the other hand, about 1.5 thousand MW power will be saved daily, which will save about one crore rupees per day. Chouhan was holding a high level meeting of Energy Department in Mantralaya on Wednesday.

Currently 11 KV power from agricultural feeders is being supplied for 6 hours during day and 4 hours at night for irrigation in the state. Under the flexi plan, the duration of electricity supply will remain same but it will be supplied at time when load is less on the feeders. The highest load time is at 9 am. Therefore, power will be supplied on other timings.

Under this scheme, maximum demand for power is expected to be reduced from 16 thousand MW per day to 14 thousand 766 MW. With the decrease in power demand, farmers can be provided additional power and electricity can also be sold to other states.

Chouhan issued instructions to the principal secretary, energy to study the Gujarat model, and provide electricity to farmers in MP as per their convenience and requirement. Power for irrigation is being given to the farmers in the daytime in Gujarat.

PS energy informed that bill of Rs 100 is being given on the consumption of electricity up to 100 units and bill of Rs 384 per month is being given on the consumption of 100 to 150 units to domestic users. For bills above this, electricity is being provided at normal rate. Chouhan directed that regular recovery of electricity bills must also be ensured.