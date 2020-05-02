Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan gives Rs 2981.24 crore of crop insurance to 15 lakh farmers online

The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred Rs. 2,981.24 crore of crop insurance claim amount online in the bank accounts of 15 lakh farmers of the state from Mantralaya on Friday.

This is the biggest assistance given to farmers in this hour of Corona crisis. Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Narottam Mishra, Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Kamal Patel, Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silavat, Tribal Welfare Minister Meena Singh Additional Chief Secretary K K Singh and Principal Secretary Agriculture Ajit Kesri were present on the occasion.

Through video conferencing, CM Chouhan told the farmers that the farmers had deposited the premium of crop insurance amount for Kharif 2018 and Rabi 2018-19, but the former government had not deposited the state’s share, due to which the farmers had been deprived of benefits of crop insurance.

The CM said that our government had deposited a premium of Rs 2,200 crores of the state’s share as soon as we came to power. Due to this reason, 15 lakh farmers of the state are getting crop insurance amount today.

The CM said that we have started giving crop loans at zero percent interest for the benefit of farmers. Also, the repayment date of the old loan has been extended till 31 May. For this, the government has deposited an amount of Rs 38 crore.

The Chief Minister has said that the work of procurement of wheat in the state is going on at a rapid pace. So far, out of 20 lakh farmers registered for procurement in the state, 5 lakh 65 thousand farmers have sold 28 lakh metric tonnes of wheat on support price.

On a single day Thursday, maximum 58 thousand farmers sold a record 3 lakh 18 thousand metric tonnes of wheat at procurement centers in the state.

About Rs 2,000 crores has also been paid to the farmers. Purchase of gram, lentil and mustard has also been started in the state.

Payment of Kharif 2018 and Rabi 2018-19 amount

The CM informed that under the scheme 8 lakh 40 thousand farmers have been paid crop insurance claim amount of Rs 1921.24 crore for Kharif 2018 and Rs 1060 crore to 6 lakh 60 thousand farmers for Rabi 2018-19.