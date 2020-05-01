Madhya Pradesh: Exempt employees above 55 age from government duty amid corona crisis, demands Congress MLA Jitu Patwari

BHOPAL: Congress MLA and party’s state media president Jitu Patwari has demanded to exempt duties of government employees who are above 55 years of age. The MLA wrote a letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.

The state government has decided to open its offices in Bhopal from Thursday and has asked to maintain 30 per cent staff in the office. Patwari added that in COVID-19 pandemic situation, the coronavirus is claiming lives of old people. This is more relevant when Bhopal district falls under red zone.

Patwari said MP should follow Maharashtra where employees who are above 55 years have been exempted from duties. “This is because at this age, most people complain of diabetes, blood pressure, heart problem, breathing problems, allergy etc. This weakens their immunity, a condition wherein body catches infection easily,” he added.