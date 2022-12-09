e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Civil surgeon Dr Vinod Gupta issues advisories for treatment of liver diseases in Morena

Friday, December 09, 2022
Representative Photo
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Civil surgeon of Morena district hospital, Dr Vinod Gupta issued advisories for the diagnosis and treatment of liver diseases on Friday.

Dr Gupta also provided information about the treatment and diagnosis of Hepatitis, which is virulently spreading these days.

In the beginning, Dr Gupta said that Hepatitis is a liver disease which spreads due to viral infections and causes swelling in the liver. Elaborating on the details of the disease, he said that the virus responsible for causing Hepatitis has been divided into four categories, namely, Hepatitis A, B, C, D and E.

Continuing his statements, Dr Gupta said that one must take all the five viruses seriously, as Hepatitis disease is spreading rapidly and the number of deaths due to the same are increasing every year. He then said that Hepatitis B and C often give rise to conditions such as liver cirrhosis and cancer.

Dr Gupta then informed that awareness must be spread about Hepatitis and newborns must be administered vaccine doses to safeguard them from Hepatitis. Describing the symptoms of the disease, he said that excessive fatigue, vomiting sensation, stomach ache, swelling, itching, lack of appetite and sudden drop in weight are some of the primary symptoms.

Hepatitis Nodal officer Dr Dharmendra Gupta has appealed to the general public to undergo free Hepatitis treatment at Morena district hospital.

Sehore: Diesel container overturns on Indore-Bhopal Rd, narrow escape for driver
