Madhya Pradesh: Civil Judge Mains exam postponed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge Mains Examination-2021 has been postponed following controversy of six questions of prelims.

The mains exam was scheduled to be held on August 28 and August 29.

The High Court has admitted to re-compute cut-off mark on the basis of the Supreme Court judgment in Pallav Mongia’s case.

Notably, the candidates, who appeared in the exam, had raised objections to nine questions asked in the preliminary exam. They claimed that the questions were asked wrongly. They later filed a petition in high court, requesting not to consider those questions while preparing cut offs for mains exam.

Advocate Prashant Manchanda, who appeared before the court on behalf of petitioners, said that the high court had admitted and assured for re-computing the cut off mark.

“A total of 255 qualified for mains. As the HC has assured to re-compute the cut off marks, more candidates are expected to qualify for mains,” he said.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 04:28 PM IST