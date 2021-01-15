Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeks outstanding amount from Union ministers

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, rail and food minister Piyush Goyal and agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar during his visit to Delhi on Friday.

Chouhan demanded from these ministers the outstanding amount meant for Madhya Pradesh.

In a meeting with Goyal, Chouhan sought Rs 10, 700 crore outstanding amount. The state is yet to get from the Centre the amount spent on distribution of wheat, rice and other items among the poor during the corona pandemic. Chouhan requested the Centre to give that amount that is Rs 7,000 crore. Chouhan said the part payment for the grains bought under minimum support price has been pending for a few years. The amount is Rs 3,700 crore. He requested Goyal to give that amount. He also requested Goyal to lift 84 lakh MT of old wheat so that there happens to be enough room to store the new wheat.