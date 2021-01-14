Ensure no human-animal conflict while drafting Bhopal master plan: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given instructions to officials to take care that the Master Plan of Bhopal is prepared in a manner that doesn’t encourage human animal conflict. He gave the instructions during a meeting of the State Wildlife Board on Thursday.

Chouhan said that conservation of forest and wildlife should be done in a manner that important development works like building of roads and other infrastructure takes place without harming wildlife and forests. Board member Abhilash Khandekar had raised the issue in reference to a letter written by the NTCA to chief secretary after complaints on the new proposed Bhopal master plan.

Around 40 tigers are present in close vicinity of Bhopal and inclusion of areas around Kaliasot and Kerwa in the new master plan could harm the tigers and its habitat.

CM has also agreed to conserve state fish mahaseer that was found in abundance in river Narmada but is now in grave danger. CEO of WWF Delhi, Ravi Singh who participated in the meeting through video conferencing offered help in conservation of state fish.