Madhya Pradesh: 'Baghira' sighted in Mowgli Land again

BHOPAL: A black leopard was sighted again in Pench National Park on Wednesday. Some tourists captured the beast on their cameras. Its photos and videos have gone viral on social media platforms.

The black leopard was seen in the Telia buffer zone of the national park — also known as Mowgli Land. A tourist, Monu Dubey, managed to capture a very clear picture of the majestic animal and provided its photo. He, along with 26 other tourists, occupying 26 Gypsies had a good, long sighting of the black cat.

“What could be a better day than sighting Baghira in Mowgli land?” said an excited Dubey. “This was the best safari of my life as I could witness the rare species, also known as Black Panther,” he added.

“It was a melanistic leopard. There is no such rare species of leopard that is black in colour, but it happens because of gene mutation in the animal,” said Imran Khan, who works as a naturalist in Pench National Park. “The black spots on the leopard come very close to each other, giving it a black look. It’s also known as ‘the ghost of the jungle’,” he added.