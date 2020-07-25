Madhya Pradesh: Chant Hanuman Chalisa five times a day to get rid of corona, says Sadhvi Pragya Singh

Bhopal: Member of Parliament of Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has asked the citizens to chant Hanuman Chalisa to get rid from corona infection. The leader is often known for her controversial statements.
Pragya Singh, through a video statement on Saturday, requested people to chant Hanuman Chalisa from July 25 7 pm till August 5, every day.
Taking to the micro-blogging site, the MP wrote, "Let us all together make a spiritual effort to wish the people good health to end the corona epidemic. Read Hanuman Chalisa 5 times daily in our homes from July 25 to August 5.
She further added that in these 11 days, every day the Chalisa should be chanted five times a day and on August 5th when the foundation of the Ram Temple will be laid the Anusthan will be completed.
She said that on the foundation day, everyone shall raise slogan Jai Shri Ram from their places. She claimed that due to chant of Chalisa, the corona virus will be killed and humanity will live.
