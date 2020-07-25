Madhya Pradesh: Chant Hanuman Chalisa five times a day to get rid of corona, says Sadhvi Pragya Singh

Bhopal: Member of Parliament of Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has asked the citizens to chant Hanuman Chalisa to get rid from corona infection. The leader is often known for her controversial statements.

Pragya Singh, through a video statement on Saturday, requested people to chant Hanuman Chalisa from July 25 7 pm till August 5, every day.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the MP wrote, "Let us all together make a spiritual effort to wish the people good health to end the corona epidemic. Read Hanuman Chalisa 5 times daily in our homes from July 25 to August 5.