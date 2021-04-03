Madhya Pradesh: Change norms of CM Kanya Vivah & Nikah in view of spike in Covid cases, demands Congress

Bhopal: The former MLA and the state Congress working president, Ram Niwas Rawat, has demanded that the norms of the CM Kanya Vivah and Nikah provisions be changed following the spike in the number of corona infections.

The scheme was introduced by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to help financially deprived families to get their daughters married with grace and get all the necessary household things for newly wedded couples.

The wedding programmes were organised at a mass level in which hundreds of couples tied the nuptial knots.

Rawat argued that, following the corona restrictions and the spurt in the number of cases, mass marriages were not possible and, if the programme was organised, it would be sure to violate the corona guidelines. He urged that the government formulate a new policy in which the programme can be organised individually and the allocated amount be given to the families.