Madhya Pradesh: CBI files charge sheet against EPFO’s ex- enforcement officer, wife in disproportionate assets case

BHOPAL: CBI has filed a charge-sheet in the Court of Special Judge, Jabalpur against the former Enforcement Officer, EPFO Regional office, Jabalpur and his wife over possession of alleged disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 1,19,84,602, on Wednesday.

The disproportionate property was collected by Employees’ Provident Fund Organization’s enforcement officer Sanjay Agarwal and his wife between January 1,2012 to August 27, 2019. A case was registered on September 30, 2019 against Agarwal for allegedly enriching himself illicitly by way of amassing disproportionate assets in his name and in the name of his family members. In August 2019, CBI had registered a case against Agarwal on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000. Acting on a complaint, he was caught red handed accepting the bribe amount from the complainant. During searches on his premises, incriminating documents of assets worth lakhs were recovered.