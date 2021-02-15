Madhya Pradesh: Can’t default on paying farmers their due crop insurance amount, banks and cooperative officials told

BHOPAL: The special director-general of cooperative fraud, Rajendra Mishra, has instructed banks and cooperative officials that they cannot step back when it comes to paying crop insurance amounts to farmers. The issue of crop insurance for farmers is very serious and the banks and cooperative societies now cannot lag behind in helping farmers avail of their insurance amounts.

Congress leaders, too, raise the issue in favour of farmers from time to time.

Sources said that, in the state, lakhs of farmers are waiting for their crop insurance amount as they had paid the premiums through the banks and also the cooperative societies. Some of them had got meagre amounts considering the premiums paid and the quantum of damage. Whenever the farmers contact the banks or the societies, they are always told that the amount was transferred to the ‘insurance company’ and the institutions cannot do anything in the matter. A similar case came to light recently when DG Mishra visited Vidisha, where one of the bank mangers complained about an insurance claim.