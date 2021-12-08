Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet nod to Chhindwara varsity as Raja Shankar Shah University

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Renaming spree for institutions continued in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. After renaming Habibganj Railway station as Rani Kamlapati Railway station and Minto Hall as Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre, the proposed amendment bill to rename Chhindwara University as Raja Shankar Shah University was approved by Council of Ministers on Tuesday.

The chief minister also announced to rename Pataalpani†railway station near Indore after tribal hero Tantya Bhil. Besides, the chief minister also changed the name of Bhanwarkuan Square in Indore to Tantya Mama Square, Indore bus stand to Tantya Mama bus stand. A womenís educational institute in Mandla has been named after Rani Phool Kunwar while a library in Mandla has been named after Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah.

The name-changing spree by the government has also led to demands for changing the name of Indore to Ahilya Bai Nagar and Bhopal to Bhojpal. These demands have, however, not received support from the government. Indore MP Shankar Lalwani opposed it stating that there were no plans to change the name of Indore city.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 01:23 AM IST