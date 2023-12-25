Madhya Pradesh Cabinet LIVE: Prahlad Patel Leaves For Bhopal, Krishna Gaur & Vishwas Sarang Get Invite Via Phone Call

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 28 specials chairs have been set up at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal for swearing in ceremony of ministers.

The event is scheduled to start at 3:30pm.

According to sources, MLA from Bhopal's Govindpura seat Krishna Gaur, Narela MLA Vishwas Sarang and Sanwer MLA Tulsi Silawat have received phone calls inviting them for the oath ceremony.

Indore-1 MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya and former MP and MLA from Jabalpur West Assembly seat Rakesh Singh also received a call from Bhopal this morning.

Similarly, Chitrangi MLA Radha Singh of Singrauli district, first-time MLA Pratima Bagri from Raigaon assembly seat of Satna district and Udaipur MLA Narendra Shivaji Patel have also received a call asking them to reach Raj Bhavan.

Narsinghpur MLA Prahlad Patel, with wife, has already left for Bhopal from Jabalpur.

BJP senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and Tulsi Silawat are expected to leave for Bhopal from Indore along with Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

CM Yadav's Back-To-Back Visits To Delhi In 12 Days

The cabinet formation comes nearly two weeks after Mohan Yadav took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 13 . During this 12-day period, the chief minister made atleast three visits to Delhi to discuss names for his cabinet with the BJP top leadership.