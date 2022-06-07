Madhya Pradesh Cabinet gives nod to sub-lease acquire land to Essar Group for solar power project

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presided over the Cabinet meeting at Mantralaya on Tuesday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Cabinet approved to sub-lease the acquired 45.414 hectare land out of the available land for setting up a total solar power project of 83 MW capacity to SPV M/s Kumudini Power Ltd of Essar group and 57.106 hectares of acquired land, for setting up 51.5 MW solar power project to another SPV M/s Integrate Offshore Private Limited also of Essar Group. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presided over the meeting of the Cabinet at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

In the policy issued by the central government in the year 1991, a dual fuel based combined cycle power project of 330 MW capacity was proposed by M/s Essar Power Limited in Bhander tehsil of Datia district. Due to non-availability of domestic gas in the country, the process of setting up the project could not go ahead.

A total of 105.451 hectares of land (102.52 hectares acquired and 2.931 hectares allotted) is available with M/s Essar for this project. M/s Essar Power Limited has sought permission to sub-lease the available land to the SPV formed by their group for setting up 83 MW capacity solar power project and use the land for other purpose.

Cabinet has decided to allot the land directly while relaxing the provision regarding allotment of industrial plots through electronic auction method in industrial areas for toys industries.

The decision was taken keeping in view the growing demand of the Indian toy market and the outlook and prospects of the toy manufacturing and market in the country.

While relaxing the prescribed procedure of receiving applications from developers interested in cluster development in MSME’s Industrial Land and Building Allotment and Management Rules, 2021, the Cabinet has decided to grant permission to SPV for developing textile cluster to allow development on 63.06 hectare undeveloped government land under MSME department located in Sukhpuri, district Burhanpur. Also, it has been given the right to charge development fee and maintenance fee from the industrial business units established under the cluster and permission has been given to develop the proposed cluster in three phases.

