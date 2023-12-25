Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Announced, Know All Your 28 Ministers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the new group of leaders take reins of different departments of Madhya Pradesh, it becomes crucial you know all about them, right from their education to their political background.

1. Pradhuman Singh Tomar, MLA from Gwalior:

Four-time MLA From Gwalior, Pradhuman Singh Tomar served as energy minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led 2020 Cabinet. He is known to be a staunch Scindia loyalist and has been seen touching his feet publicly on several occasions. He is only in his 12th pass.

2. Tulsi Silawat, MLA from Sanwer:

6-time MLA from Sanwer constituency, Tulsi Ram Silawat, was sworn in as cabinet minister. He worked as Water Resources Minister in the Shivraj cabinet in the previous term. He is a post-graduate.

3. Narayan Singh Kushwaha, MLA from Gwalior South:

He has been the constituency representative for the Gwalior South Assembly since its founding. He defeated Rashmi Pawar Sharma of the Indian National Congress to win the newly created constituency following the delimitation process in the 2008 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

4. Aidal Singh Kansana, MLA from Sumawali, Morena:

A five-time MLA from Sumawali, Aidal Singh Kansana, is known to be highly influential in Morena district. He has passed Class 12.

5. Vijay Shah, MLA from Harsud:

A postgraduate, Vijay Shah won from the Harsud seat of Madhya Pradesh. He took the oath as cabinet minister and does not have any criminal background.

6. Rakesh Singh, MLA from Jabalpur West:

Rakesh Singh served as the Member of Parliament from Lok Sabha. He had resigned from the position soon after he was elected as an MLA from Jabalpur West. Singh has also worked as the BJP State President of the Madhya Pradesh unit, succeeding Nandkumar Singh Chauhan, who had held the position since August 2014.

7. Prahlad Singh Patel, MLA from Narsinghpur:

From 2021 to December 2023, Prahlad Singh Patel served as the former Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti of India. He represented Madhya Pradesh's Damoh Lok Sabha Constituency as a member of parliament.

8. Kailash Vijayvargiya, MLA from Indore-1:

He is presently the National General Secretary of the BJP. Before being elevated to the central leadership position within the party, he started his political career in the Indore BJP and held the positions of state cabinet minister for more than ten years, mayor of the city, six-time legislator, and unbeaten in assembly elections.

9. Karan Singh Verma, MLA from Ichhawar:

In 2018, the 66-year-old politician Karan Singh Verma was elected from the Ichhawar constituency to the State Legislative Assembly. He is a member of the Janata Party of India.

10. Krishna Gaur, MLA from Govindpura, Bhopal:

Krishna Gaur, a 51-year-old woman leader, is representing Bhopal's Govindpura constituency for the second time now. She was sworn in as Minister of State, Independent Charge. A graduate, Gaur was married to a political family and is the daughter-in-law of former CM Babulal Gaur.

11. Sampatiya Uikey, MLA from Mandla:

Sampatiya Uikey, a postgraduate, took the oath as cabinet minister on Monday. In a bypoll held on July 31, 2017, in the state of Madhya Pradesh, she was elected without opposition to the Rajya Sabha, following the death of Union Minister Anil Madhav Dave.

12. Rao Uday Pratap Singh, MLA from Gadarwara:

Rao Uday Pratap Singh, a former Congressman, served as a BJP MP in 2014 and 2019. He got a ticket for the Madhya Pradesh 2023 Assembly elections from Gadarwara constituency in Narsinghpur and won by a whopping margin of 56,000 votes.

13. Nirmala Bhuriya, MLA from Petlawad:

Nirmala Bhuria served as the minister of state for health. As a BJP candidate, she was elected to the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 2008 from Petlawad in the Jhabua district. Nirmala is the daughter of Dilip Singh Bhuria, a seasoned tribal leader.

14. Vishvas Sarang, MLA from Narela, Bhopal:

Son of former Rajya Sabha MP Kailash Sarang, Vishvas Sarang began his political career as a corporator in Bhopal Municipal Corporation. In 2008, three new assembly constituencies were carved out in Bhopal: Narela, Bhopal Madhya, and Huzur. And since then, Sarang has been winning the Narela seat.

15. Govind Singh Rajput, MLA from Surkhi:

Govind Singh Rajput represented Surkhi in the Sagar district as a member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly from December 2018 to March 2020. He was appointed Minister of Revenue and Transport for Madhya Pradesh in the Kamal Nath cabinet in December 2018. A Scindia loyalist, Rajput was one of the 22 MLAs to resign, which led to the fall of the Congress government in 2020.

16. Inder Singh Parmar, MLA from Shujalpur:

Inder Singh Parmar, a 59-year-old seasoned politician hailing from Shujalpur, Madhya Pradesh, was sworn in as cabinet minister. He is a graduate professional with an LLB from Madhav College, Ujjain. Known for his dedication to agriculture and public service, he succeeds his late father, Bherulal Ji Parmar.

17. Nagar Singh Chauhan, MLA from Alirajpur:

Nagar Singh Chauhan, a 45-year-old leader representing Alirajpur, Madhya Pradesh, took oath as a cabinet minister. Chauhan, a graduate of MP Bhoj Open University, Bhopal, in 2013, is deeply rooted in agriculture. He is known for his commitment to the welfare of farmers and has been actively involved in his constituency.

18. Chaitanya Kashyap, MLA from Ratlam:

Chaitanya Kashyap, aged 54, hails from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, and has been sworn in as a cabinet minister. Kashyap, a 12th grader, comes from a business-class family, and his sources of income mainly include business profit and rent.

19. Rakesh Shukla, MLA from Mehgaon:

Rakesh Shukla, aged 57, was sworn in as a cabinet minister. He represents the Mehgaon constituency of Bhind district. With a graduation degree from Mahraja Mansingh College, Gwalior, Shukla is well-versed in agriculture.

20. Dharmendra Lodhi, MLA from Jabera:

Dharmendra Lodhi, aged 40, took oath as a Minister of State (Independent Charge), representing Jabera, Madhya Pradesh. With a post-graduate degree in MA Hindi, Lodhi is well-versed in agriculture and also earns rent income. His commitment to education and agriculture is evident through his academic background and professional pursuits.

21. Dilip Jaiswal, MLA from Kotma:

Dilip Jaiswal, at the age of 62, has taken office as a minister of state (independent charge), representing Kotma constituency in the Vindhya region. A dedicated member of the BJP, Jaiswal has a background in agriculture. He is a 12th pass and has pursued his B.A. from Govt. Maharaj Martand Mahavidyalay, Kotma, under Avdhesha Pratap Singh University, Rewa.

22. Gautam Tetwal, MLA from Sarangpur:

Gautam Tetwal, aged 45, is now a minister representing Sarangpur, Rajgarh. A graduate in B.Sc. (Agriculture) from the academic year 1989–90, Tetwal brings a wealth of knowledge related to agriculture to the cabinet.

23. Lakhan Patel, MLA from Rewa:

Lakhan Patel, a 67-year-old leader, took oath as a minister of state (independent charge), representing Rewa. With a post-graduate degree in M.Sc. (Agriculture) from Jawaharlal Nehru Agriculture University, Jabalpur, in 1978–79, Patel brings a strong agricultural and academic background to the cabinet.

24. Narayan Pawar, MLA from Betul:

Narayan Pawar, a 45-year-old independent leader, has taken oath as a Minister of State (independent charge), representing Betul, Madhya Pradesh. With a humble educational background (5th pass from a government school), Pawar is deeply connected to agriculture, reflecting the grassroots ethos of his constituency.

25. Radha Singh, MLA from Chitrangi, Singrauli:

Radha Singh, aged 48, has been sworn in as a minister, representing Chitrangi, Singrauli, and Madhya Pradesh. A post-graduate with an MA in Political Science from Avdesh Pratap Singh University, Singh also engages in business and owns a gas agency in Rewa.

26. Pratima Bagri, MLA from Raigaon SC:

Pratima Bagri, at the age of 35, is a newly appointed minister of state, representing Raigaon SC, Madhya Pradesh. Bagri is a post-graduate with an MSW and LLB from Awdhesh Pratap Singh University, Rewa. She is actively involved in agriculture and business.

27. Dilip Ahirwar, MLA from Chandla:

Dilip Ahirwar, aged 46, is now a minister of state representing Chandla, Madhya Pradesh. Ahirwar is a 10th grader and is engaged in property business and agriculture.

28. Narendra Shivaji Patel, MLA from Udaipura:

Narayan Singh Panwar, 66, a BJP member from Biaora, Madhya Pradesh, has an agriculture background. He pursued his education till B.Com. 2nd year at Govt. College Narsinghgarh. Both Panwar and his wife are actively engaged in agriculture.