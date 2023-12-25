MP: 'New Cabinet Will Work For Betterment Of State,' Says CM Yadav Ahead Of Oath Ceremony

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

A few hours ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders will spearhead the state's development under the new government.

Governor Mangubhai Patel will administer the oath to the ministers.

Prior to the oath-taking ceremony, the chief minister and governor had a meeting in Raj Bhawan.

"The new cabinet will work for the betterment of the state under the direction of Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda, and state party chief VD Sharma," declared the chief minister, who visited Nadda on Sunday evening in New Delhi.

According to sources, the extension of the cabinet is expected to include the oaths of 28 ministers.

However, Chief Minister Yadav declined to disclose the exact number and identities of the MLAs who will be admitted to the council of ministers.

Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda are the two deputy chief ministers in Yadav's MP cabinet.

With 230 MLAs, the council of ministers in Madhya Pradesh can have a maximum of 35 members, including the chief minister.

"After clinching a landslide victory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our double-engine government will move ahead under his leadership and that of BJP chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah," Yadav stated on Sunday.

At Raj Bhawan, arrangements were in progress for the ceremonial whereby oaths were taken.

The Congress won 66 seats and the BJP 163 seats in the state assembly elections that were held last month.

On December 13, Yadav and Shukla, who were sworn in as deputy chief ministers, took the oath of duty.