Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Mahendra Boddh figures in BSP’s 2nd candidate list

Bahujan Samaj Party released second list of 10 candidates on Friday. The former minister in the Congress government Mahendra Singh Boudh has been given ticket from Bhander. The BSP has declared candidates for eight out of 28 assembly seats on August 27. The BSP was the first party to release its first list for by-elections.

State president Ramakant Pippal said national president Mayawati has approved 10 names for by-elections. BSP will contest on all 28 seats without any political alliance.

When Boudh had joined BSP, he had said he did not want to contest the election. He had left the Congress party because latter gave ticket to Phool Singh Bariaya from Bhander. The Congress party has also declared names of 24 candidates for by-elections. The BJP is yet to announce names of candidates for elections formally.