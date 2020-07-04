Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Kamal Nath, Mukul Wasnik to hold meeting on Sunday in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Kamal Nath and state incharge Mukul Wasnik will hold a meeting on Sunday regarding preparations for by -polls to be held in 24 assembly constituencies.

The Congress and BJP have started the preparations wherein the Congress party has taken lead and will hold a meeting on Sunday. The party’s state media vice president Bhupendra Gupta said two top leaders will hold the meeting with incharge of 24 assembly seats.

Those to remain present in the meeting include District Congress Committee presidents, former MLAs of the area, president and members of different frontal organisations, department heads and other senior leaders. The ex-CM Kamal Nath will hold one-to-one discussion with prominent party members and will take feedback of the situation.