Madhya Pradesh: Burhanpur man gifts wife a Taj Mahal-like 4BHK house

Burhanpur (Madhya pradesh): In an era where people, places, and moments are too easily replaced, the societal norm has acclimatized to a kind of social media dating that is anything but normal.

In an age where love means tickling butterflies in the stomach, where love is ambushed behind the ‘close friends' button on Instagram, there are few who have crossed boundaries to bring their love to the world.



Inspired by the Taj Mahal, a resident of Burhanpur has built a Taj Mahal-like house for his wife. Incidentally, just like the iconic monument was made by Shah Jahan as a symbol of love for his wife, this building was also a gift to the man's spouse.

Anand Kumar Chouksey and his wife Manjusha Chouksey have been married for 27 years and are into social development.

The house is a 4BHK house built in an area of 8100 sq ft in Burhanpur.

Not to be mentioned, Jai Prakash Chouksey is the uncle of Anand Kumar Chouksey.

When asked about his love story, Chouksey said, “One day my wife sarcastically asked me what can I do for her. I said I will build a Taj Mahal in your love and here it is.”

“The measurement of the house is on the scale of ft of the Taj Mahal. Our engineer took the 3D measurement of the Taj Mahal and built this house on the meter-to-ft scale. The dome of the house is at a height of 29 feet. It has Taj Mahal-like towers and the flooring of the house has been made from 'Makrana' of Rajasthan and the furniture has been prepared by the artisans of Mumbai,” added he.

He always wondered why the Taj Mahal was not built in his city, Burhanpur, as Shah Jahan's wife Mumtaz had died in that city. It is said that the Taj Mahal was to be built on the banks of the Tapti river but was later built in Agra.

When asked about his inspiration, he said “The Taj Mahal would have been built in Burahpur but due to obvious reasons, it could not. Queen Mumtaz Mahal breathed her last here and her mortal was kept here for six months before going to Agra. The Badshahi Qila where she died, now lies abandoned. This inspired me, besides my love for my wife, to build the replica here.”

“Our country lacks love and humanity. Everyone is busy digging past but one should be worried to build the future. I want to love and humanity to prevail. I made my house to spread the idea of love; so that people feel the love,” added he.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 02:36 PM IST