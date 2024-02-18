Madhya Pradesh: Bullies Halt Funeral Procession In Morena; Claim Cemetery Land Is 'Private Property' | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Tension flared in Morena’s Ambah district as some bullies obstructed a funeral procession from Bhadoli village to the cremation ground, forcing the procession to conduct the last rites by the roadside. The bullies claimed that the road leading to the cremation ground belonged to their private property, hence they would not allow the body to pass through. As a result, the body was kept on the road for nearly 4 hours.

After complaints reaching senior officials, Patwari Shiv Mohan Singh Tomar was sent to the scene but even after his intervention, the procession was not allowed to proceed.

FP Photo

According to the information, Maharaj Singh of Bhadoli village had died due to illness. The family members of Maharaj Singh ttok out a procession to perform the last rites at the crematorium. But before they reached, some miscreants stopped the funeral procession.

According to Dinesh Kumar, relative of the deceased, after reaching consensus among the villagers, the last rites of the deceased were performed on the government land near the road and a proposal to build a cremation ground on the said land was sent to the Panchayat.

There is anger among the villagers after the incident. The villagers said due to absence of a proper road to cremation ground, the villagers have to bear the pressure of the bullies after every death. Complaint was also made to the authorities in this regard but no no response has been witnessed yet.