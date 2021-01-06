Madhya Pradesh: Buddha Jambudweep at Sanchi: Park themed on life and works of Buddha, Ashoka

BHOPAL: The first park themed on the life and works of Gautama Buddha and Emperor Ashoka at Sanchi will open to the public on Thursday. The Park, Buddha Jambudweep, is located in front of the Archeological Survey of India’s Sanchi Museum.

The state’s first park has been developed at a cost of Rs 25 crore on a 17-acre piece of land by the MP Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC). The park, which took two years to build, will add a new attraction for visitors to Sanchi, a world-famous pilgrimage centre for Buddhists and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It has been built as part of the Union tourism ministry’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

Amenities at the park

The park includes a meditation kiosk, an interpretation centre, a cafeteria, public conveniences and a pathway pavilion. The park also includes a small lake, called Kanak Sagar, in which an artificial waterfall has been built. It includes a Parikrama Path and Ashtangik Marg (Noble Eight-fold Path). It also has a Jatak Van, in which the Jataka stories (stories of the earlier births of Buddha) have been depicted for children. There are also puzzles for children. Officials said that it would take about three hours to make an entire round of the park. Battery-operated vehicles would also be available.

"State culture minister Usha Thakur will inaugurate the park in the presence of health minister Prabhuram Chaudhary at 3 pm on Thursday. The interpretation centre includes touch screens. A light-and-sound-show will be held in the park from 7.00 to 7.30 pm. The timings of the park and the price of tickets are being decided. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, signages asking visitors to maintain social distancing and sanitize their hands will be put up in the park," Brajesh Tiwari, executive engineer of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, said.