Madhya Pradesh: Bridges caved in because of corruption by BJP govt: Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): No announcement tells the date from which the relief and compensation will reach beneficiaries, said former chief minister Kamal Nath while talking to media in Datia on Saturday. The ex-CM took the aerial survey of the flood-affected area of Gwalior and Chambal region.

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditiya Scindia will start aerial survey on Sunday from Gwalior, stated the BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi.

Nath lashed out at Bharatiya Janata party-led government for poor management during floods that have ravaged the Gwalior-Chambal region. He has said that it because of corruption in setting up infrastructure that bridges have caved in.

Nath landed at Datia airport at 10.30 am on Saturday after making an aerial survey of flood-ravaged areas in the Gwalior-Chambal region. The Congress workers, legislator from Lahar constituency Govind Singh and legislator from Sewda Ghanshyam Yadav and others welcomed Nath at the airstrip. The continuous rainfall has wreaked havoc in the region rendering thousands of people homeless, destroying crops and properties worth crores of rupees.

Nath said the waters of overflowing Sindh entered the houses in low-lying areas near the river, which swept away several bridges. It happened because of corruption in setting up infrastructure in the area, Nath added.

He added that during aerial survey, he did not see villagers as he claimed that all the roads, culvert and bridges have washed away in the flood. In Sheopur, he raised the question of the crop compensation amount.

He assured that Congressmen are with the government in this calamity. “But we just want to know when the government is going to distribute compensation and relief amount,” he added.

Question over Anna Utsav

Nath put up a question mark on the celebrations of Annotsav by the state government. On the one hand, the torrential rains have ravaged the state, rendering thousands of people homeless, destroying crops worth crores of rupees, he said. On the other hand, the state government-led by Shviraj Singh Chouhan is busy in celebrations, Nath said.

Nath also said that home minister Narottam Mishra being airlifted from a flood-hit area was nothing but a drama to win elections.