Madhya Pradesh: Three of a family including 10-year-old girl found dead in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a hair-raising incident, the bodies of three of a family were found under suspicious conditions at their resident in the Murar area, Gwalior.

Prima facie, it appears to be a blind-murder case. Bodies have been sent for autopsy and investigation is on, said the Murar police.

The deceased, identified as Jagdish Pal, 60, wife Saroj Pal, 55, and 10-year old daughter Kriti lived in a municipal house near Sanjay Nagar Park of Tikonia area under Murar police station.

Jagdish used to visit the temple every morning but on Monday, when he did not come out of the house, the neighbors suspected foul play.

They saw the door of the house was open and it smelled foul.

They immediately informed the police and Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi, Additional SP Rajesh Dandotia, CSP Ratnesh Tomar along with officers and jawans of the concerned police station reached the spot.

When inspected, Jagdish, his wife Saroj and child Kriti were found dead in the house.

According to SP Amit Sanghi, Saroj's face is bleeding, so it is believed that it is a case of murder. The last time Jagdish spoke to his neighbor was on September 4, after which he was not seen.

According to neighbor Ramanand Pandey, Jagdish had adopted his brother-in-law's daughter. All three were probably murdered over property, added he.

The police have sent the three bodies for post-mortem and has started investigating the matter closely.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 05:31 PM IST