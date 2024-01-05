Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi Hands Over Son To Police Citing 'Criminal Activities' (WATCH)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In an interesting move, BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi handed over his 'notorious' son Dinesh Lodhi to police custody on Friday. Speaking to the media, the MLA said he was frustrated by his criminal activities, adding that recently his son attempted to kill people as he dangerously drove his black Scorpio at a residential area in Gwalior.

#WATCH | 'A Criminal Has No Relations’: #BJP MLA From Pichhore Pritam Lodhi After Handing Over Notorious Son To Police#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/yLRMU7RtcE — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 5, 2024

Read Also 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh For Orgasmic Winter Views

“Criminals have no caste or creed.”

Pichhore MLA Pritam Lodhi, who took his son to the police, said that strict action should be taken against his son to control his criminal behavior.

“A criminal has no caste or creed. Not even relationships. He has committed a crime; therefore, I handed over my son to the police myself. Also, I am not a supporter of crime. Whoever commits the crime, Pritam Lodhi will be against him, even if it's my own son," said MLA Lodhi.

It is being alleged by the complainant that this son is a drug addict.

FP Photo

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What is the matter?

On December 31, footage of Dinesh Lodhi, the son of BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi, went viral, in which he was driving dangerously in Gwalior and was about to strike a youngster with his Scorpio vehicle.

While speeding in the Old Cantonment residential neighborhood, the accused son struck an Activa that was parked outside a house, striking the child, who was standing close to the scooter as a result.

The event took place on Sunday night, not long after police had taken Dinesh Lodhi into custody.

Also, the police filed a murder attempt case against him.

Protest against Son on social media

It is noteworthy that MLA Pritam Lodhi has opposed Dinesh Lodhi, who has adopted criminal tendencies many times, by all possible means. Not only this, a few months ago, he posted a video on social media about distancing himself from his son, in which he said that he has no relation to Dinesh Lodhi anymore.