MP: BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi's Son Arrested For Injuring Child; CCTV Clip Of His Reckless Driving Goes Viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi’s son Dinesh Lodhi recklessly driving in Gwalior, hitting a child with his Scorpio car, has gone viral on social media. The accused son was speeding in residential Old Cantonment area, where he rammed into an Activa parked outside a house, consequently hitting the child standing near the scooter

The incident happened on Sunday night, shortly after Dinesh Lodhi was arrested by the police.

A case of attempt to murder was registered against Dinesh Lodhi by the police and he was arrested. At night, Dinesh Lodhi drove his Scorpio car fast and carelessly and hit the Activa scooter parked outside the house of Ravindra Yadav, a resident of Jalalpur. This entire incident has been captured in CCTV cameras.

After receiving the complaint from the Yadav family, the police have registered a case and arrested the accused Dinesh Lodhi. Cases have been registered against Dinesh Lodhi earlier also. Ravindra Yadav is a close relative of notorious gangster Bhagwan Das Kamariya, who was shot dead by some people about a decade ago outside his house.

Notably, in the recently held assembly elections, Pritam Singh Lodhi had won from the Pichhore assembly constituency of Shivpuri. He had contested the elections for the fourth time on a BJP ticket. Many cases were also registered against Pritam Singh Lodhi. Some of these are still under consideration. Many cases are pending against his sons also. The person where this incident took place also has a family background of crimes. This rivalry may increase further in the future. Such suspicion is being raised. Therefore, the police immediately registered a case and arrested the accused Dinesh Lodhi.