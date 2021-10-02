Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Congress workers create ugly situation at Gandhi statue

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP and Congress workers came face to face while garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Minto Hall on Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday. They raised slogans but DIG’s tactful handling prevented the situation from getting ugly.

Leaders of Congress and the BJP - both had a set schedule to garland the statue and pay obeisance. There was a difference of about half-an-hour in schedule of both the parties.

However, workers of Congress and BJP reached Minto Hall. After sometime, BJP workers raised slogans supporting their party. Congress workers objected and raised slogans in response.

DIG Irshad Wali was present onthe spot along with police force. He intervened immediately and asked members of both parties to stop sloganeering, garland the statue and leave.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath said that BJP can opt for any histrionics to take advantage of any situation. Former minister and MLA PC Sharma said that BJP had almost removed the statue of Gandhi from Minto Hall. “People who worship Nathuram Godse - assassin of Gandhi - are now coming to garland him. We will fight BJP tooth and nail,” said Sharma.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior reports 37 new cases of dengue

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 09:24 PM IST