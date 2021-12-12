Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Chamber of Commerce polls likely after Xmas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The elections of Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Bhopal may be held after Christmas. Acting president Lalit has assured to provide fund of Rs 3 lakh for completion of election process by Monday.

Election officer and advocate Rohit Shroti said election process will start once funds are received. “Polls are possible after Christmas,” he added.

Three election officers have been appointed by High Court. They are advocates Rohit Shroti, Akash Telang and Anshul Agarwal.

Chamber’s elections have been in the news for last 4 months. The elections were to be held on August 29 but SDM Manoj Upadhyay banned them on August 26 due to Covid. After this, Mukesh Sen declared polling on September 12. However, the candidates said they will have no time due to Paryushan. At the same time, Sen's resignation generated heat.

Finally, the then election officer Sen called a meeting and announced that the voting will be held on November 14. But before that, on November 9, the Jabalpur High Court bench heard the petition of Lalit Jain. Jain had demanded a stay on the election announced on November 14, questioning secretary Mukesh Sen being the election officer.

On this, the High Court ordered the election officer Sen to stay out of election process but refused to stay polls.

Polling will be for 24 posts. These include a president and two vice-presidents, 1 general secretary, 2 secretaries, 1 treasurer, 1 joint treasurer and 15 executives. Parivartan, Sadbhavna and Pragatisheel panels are in fray.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 07:12 PM IST