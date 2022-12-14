Madhya Pradesh: Bhairunda bulls claims victory on Day 1 of Prem Sundar cricket tourney in Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The first clash on day 1 of Prem Sundar memorial cricket tournament was observed between the Bhairunda bulls and Kings XI Chakaldi in the Rehti town of Sehore district on Wednesday.

In the match, Bhairunda bulls claimed victory by 42 runs.

Kings XI Chakaldi won the toss in the match and chose to field first. The Bhairunda bulls’ players made a total of 82 runs in the match and then resorted to fielding. While batting, the Kings XI Chakaldi players could only log a total of 40 runs and lost all wickets, thereby handing over victory to Bhairunda bulls in the match. Rakesh from Bhairunda bulls was crowned the “Man of the Match”.

Public health and family welfare minister, Dr Prabhuram Choudhary was also present on the first day of the tournament, who stated that by means of the tournament, the cricket players have obtained an opportunity to showcase their skills. He added that the sports activities play a pivotal role in ensuring overall physical and mental development of individuals.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s elder son Kartikeya Singh Chouhan, as well as Zila panchayat president Gopal Singh Engineer, BJP District president Ravi Malviya and other public representatives were also present alongside Dr Choudhary.