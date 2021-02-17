Madhya Pradesh beats Punjab, Haryana in wheat sowing as Union government expects record production this year

New Delhi/Bhopal: The Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) has estimated wheat production at a record 115 million tonnes this year, which is around seven per cent more than last year.

Experts say that the weather is favourable for rabi season crops and farmers have taken a lot of interest in wheat sowing. Interestingly, farmers have been sitting on a sit-in demonstration for almost three months on the borders of Delhi, yet farming has not been affected.

The IIWBR Director Gyanendra Pratap Singh said that sowing of wheat has been very high in Madhya Pradesh this year and the crop is also good. When asked about the reason for the high interest of farmers in sowing wheat, he said the biggest reason is that the government procurement is increasing continuously, which has ensured that farmers get remunerative prices for wheat.

Last season, government agencies purchased 389.83 lakh tonne of wheat from farmers across the country at a fixed minimum support price of Rs 1,925 per quintal. For the wheat crop this year, the Central government has increased the MSP by Rs 50 to Rs 1,975 per quintal.