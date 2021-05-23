Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Ban on buses from neighbouring states extended till May 31

By PTI

The Madhya Pradesh government's ban on the movement of buses from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan was till Sunday.

Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government's ban on the movement of buses from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan into the state in force till Sunday was extended during till May 31, officials said.

The order issued by the Additional Commissioner (Transport) Arvind Saxena also stated that the ban covers vehicles with All India tourist permits, they added.

On Sunday, MP recorded 3,375 COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths, taking the tally to 7,64,338 and toll to 7,558.

