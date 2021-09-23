Madhya Pradesh: Ayushman Bharat 'Niramayam' Madhya Pradesh Yojana completes three years

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary said here on Thursday as many as 9.54 lakh people have benefited from Ayushman Bharat 'Niramayam' Madhya Pradesh Yojana in the state.

The minister was speaking to the media on the completion of three years of the scheme on Thursday.

"Rs 1,373 crore has been spent on treatment of people. Around 2.54 crore beneficiaries were issued Ayushman cards till September 20. We will achieve the target of issuing 4.7 crore cards," said Chaudhary.

Total 895 hospitals including 440 private and 455 public hospitals have been empanelled under Ayushman Yojana, said the minister.

Under this Yojana, Covid, cancer, kidney, heart, dengue, chikungunya, malaria, dialysis, knee and hip joints replacement, infertility, cataracts, and other notified diseases are diagnosed.

Ayushman Bharat 'Niramayam' Madhya Pradesh Yojana was launched on September 23,2018 in Madhya Pradesh. Under the scheme, cashless medical facility up to Rs 5 lakh is being provided. Sambal Yojana beneficiaries were also made eligible for this yojana. Those marked in the Socio Economic and Caste-based Census under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana have also been made eligible to avail the benefits of the scheme.

Patients of nearly 1400 illnesses are treated as per fixed package. Health Security cover is cashless in which the Government makes direct payment to the hospital where the patient is undergoing treatment. A ten-day follow-up after the treatment is also included in the package.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 10:29 PM IST