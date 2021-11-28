Madhya Pradesh: Auto driver honoured for carrying papers

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): Regional transport officer Manoj Tehenguria has honoured an auto driver with Rs 500 for carrying the vehicle-related documents.

On one hand, those who are not following the Motor Vehicles Act are being punished. On the other hand, those who are following it are being honoured.

Tehenguria was checking three-wheelers outside the district jail. As soon as president of auto union Rajendra Singh came to know of it he rushed to the spot.

During the checking, Tehenguria found an auto driver Motilal Ahirwar in uniform; besides he was carrying all the documents related to his vehicle.

Immediately after that, Tehenguria garlanded the auto driver and gave him Rs 500 to honour him.

Tehenguria urged Ahirwar to ask the auto drivers and the three-wheeler owners to follow the Motor Vehicles Act.

A team comprising the officials of the transport department and those of the police department confiscated 100 three-wheelers and recovered a sum of Rs 300,000.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 11:15 PM IST