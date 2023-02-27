Madhya Pradesh: Army Recruitment goes online; All you need to know

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Army has announced a new recruitment process, which mandates only the candidates who register in the first phase at joinindianarmy.nic.in will appear in the test.

Giving information about the entire recruitment process to the media at the Army ARO recruitment office in Gwalior, official Colonel Santosh Kumar said that the online process aims to facilitate more transparency and convenience to students. He added that under the new recruitment process, the candidates will first have to register online on joinindianarmy.nic.in .

Online registration opened on February 16 and will end on March 15 on the Indian Army website. After which an online examination will be conducted at 176 centers across India. Candidates will also have to pay examination fee of Rs 250.

There will be no change in the recruitment rally. Like earlier, final merit will be decided by combining the marks of Online Physical Test. Help desks have also been set up by the Indian Army to explain the new recruitment process to the students.

Along with this, the complete information about the new recruitment exam process has been given on the Indian Army website. Military officials associated with the recruitment process said that the main objective of this changed process will be to focus the attention of the candidate on all aspects during the recruitment, which will result in better publicity across the country and the crowd will be divided in the recruitment rally.

